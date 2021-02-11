STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt to take up Somasila Kandaleru canal widening works

According to the plan, the Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal’s capacity will be doubled so as to tap surplus Pennar water whenever there are flash floods.

Published: 11th February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects

Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department will identify the developer for widening of Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal and Gottipati Kondapa Naidu (GKN) canal as part of the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects (RDMP). The development comes after the judicial preview cleared the tender document last week. On Wednesday, the department also sent to judicial preview the tender document related to three balancing reservoirs — Mudiveedu, Nethiguntapalle and Avulapalli— in Chittoor district, which are also a part of the RDMP, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,144.50 crore.

According to the plan, the Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal’s capacity will be doubled so as to tap surplus Pennar water whenever there are flash floods. As of now, the canal has a capacity to carry flood water of 12,000 cusecs from Somasila to Kandaleru. This effectively means about one TMC of water can be impounded in Kandaleru at the present capacity, with which it would take two months to fill the reservoir completely. Now, the carrying capacity will be enhanced to 24,000 cusecs, thereby enabling diversion of about 2 TMC per day during Pennar flood season.

The estimated cost for the same i s around Rs 918.8 crore. Similarly, GKN canal also will be widened with additional discharges for feeding Rallapadu reservoir and supplementation of minor irrigation tanks in 30 days during flood season. The estimated cost for the same is Rs 632 crore. The officials said now that the judicial preview has been done, the tendering will also be completed to identify the project developer. The widening of both the canals will help bring 70,000 acres newly under irrigation besides stabilisation of lakhs of existing ayacut in Nellore district.

The department, on Wednesday, sent for vetting the tender document pertaining to the three balancing reservoirs proposed in Chittoor district under Punganuru Branch Canal (PBC). The three balancing reservoirs are also a part of RDMP and Mudivedu Balancing Reservoir (2TMC) with an estimated cost of Rs 759.50 crore, Nethiguntapalli Balancing Reservoir (1 TMC) with Rs 717.80 crore, and Avulapalli Balancing Reservoir (3.5 TMC) with Rs 667.2 crore. The three are proposed to divert more water and feed the existing minor irrigation facilities.

Plan to double canal water holding capacity

According to the plan, the Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal’s capacity will be doubled so as to tap surplus Pennar water whenever there are flash floods. As of now, the canal has a capacity to carry flood water of 12,000 cusecs from Somasila to Kandaleru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Andhra PRadesh Somasila Kandaleru canal
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp