Andhra govt to take up Somasila Kandaleru canal widening works

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department will identify the developer for widening of Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal and Gottipati Kondapa Naidu (GKN) canal as part of the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Projects (RDMP). The development comes after the judicial preview cleared the tender document last week. On Wednesday, the department also sent to judicial preview the tender document related to three balancing reservoirs — Mudiveedu, Nethiguntapalle and Avulapalli— in Chittoor district, which are also a part of the RDMP, with an estimated cost of Rs 2,144.50 crore.

According to the plan, the Somasila Kandaleru flood flow canal’s capacity will be doubled so as to tap surplus Pennar water whenever there are flash floods. As of now, the canal has a capacity to carry flood water of 12,000 cusecs from Somasila to Kandaleru. This effectively means about one TMC of water can be impounded in Kandaleru at the present capacity, with which it would take two months to fill the reservoir completely. Now, the carrying capacity will be enhanced to 24,000 cusecs, thereby enabling diversion of about 2 TMC per day during Pennar flood season.

The estimated cost for the same i s around Rs 918.8 crore. Similarly, GKN canal also will be widened with additional discharges for feeding Rallapadu reservoir and supplementation of minor irrigation tanks in 30 days during flood season. The estimated cost for the same is Rs 632 crore. The officials said now that the judicial preview has been done, the tendering will also be completed to identify the project developer. The widening of both the canals will help bring 70,000 acres newly under irrigation besides stabilisation of lakhs of existing ayacut in Nellore district.

The department, on Wednesday, sent for vetting the tender document pertaining to the three balancing reservoirs proposed in Chittoor district under Punganuru Branch Canal (PBC). The three balancing reservoirs are also a part of RDMP and Mudivedu Balancing Reservoir (2TMC) with an estimated cost of Rs 759.50 crore, Nethiguntapalli Balancing Reservoir (1 TMC) with Rs 717.80 crore, and Avulapalli Balancing Reservoir (3.5 TMC) with Rs 667.2 crore. The three are proposed to divert more water and feed the existing minor irrigation facilities.

Plan to double canal water holding capacity

