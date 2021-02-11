Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan calls on Amit Shah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said his party and the BJP will discuss the by-election for Tirupati Parliament segment when Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Tirupati on March 3 and 4.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Wednesday, Pawan, who earlier met Shah, said the minister has asked for a discussion on BJP-JSP route map for the by-election, in the core committee meeting. He added he has urged the Centre to reconsider the disinvestment of Vizag Steel as it involves the sentiments and emotions of the people of the state.