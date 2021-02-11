Sanitation worker dies a day after vaccination in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A sanitation worker died a day after being administered Covid-19 vaccine here on Wednesday. According to the medical and health officials, Krishnaiah (50), a sanitation worker of Mallamgunta panchayat, was administered Covid vaccine around 11 am on Tuesday. He developed No Adverse Events Following Immunisation.

When he fainted at home later, his family members rushed him to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Chittoor DM&HO M Penchalaiah said the body was sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of Krishnaiah’s death. As Krishnaiah had a history of heart disease, he might have died of a cardiac arrest. A group of specialist doctors will meet on Thursday to determine the Adverse Events Following Immunisation in this case, the DM&HO added.