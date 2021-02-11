YSRC rebuts TDP claim of 38 per cent victory in Panchayat elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first phase of panchayat polls has the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP sparring once again with both the sides claiming that the results were in their favour. However, it is obvious that the YSRC won close to 2,600 out of the 3,249 gram panchayats that went to polls on Tuesday. This is not a surprise since, traditionally, the ruling party enjoys an upper hand in the local elections. The TDP claimed to have bagged 38.74 per cent of the panchayats.

The YSRC was quick to refute it terming that the TDP’s claims were a bag of lies. “The victory of candidates supported by the YSRC in the constituencies being represented or once represented by the bigwigs of the TDP, proves that their claims are wrong,” it said. To buttress its arguments, the YSRC pointed out that the party- supported candidates won a majority of seats in Tekkali (represented by TDP AP president K Atchannaidu), Tuni (once represented by former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu), Mangalagiri (from where Nara Lokesh was defeated in the 2019 elections) and Mylavaram (former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao’s constituency).

The war of words between the parties began after TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, at a press meet, stated that despite the ruling party using all sorts of suppressive measures people, with the support of the TDP cadres, stood strong and ensured that the TDP supporters win 38.74 per cent (1,023 out of 2,723) of the panchayats. Giving a strong counter to Naidu, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the TDP is celebrating its loss by spreading lies.

“The YSRC- supported candidates won 82 per cent of the gram panchayats, including those where polls were unanimous. We have won 2,637 panchayats while the TDP won 508,” he said. Sajjala added out of the 135 panchayats in Tekkali constituency represented by Atchannaidu, the YSRC supporters bagged 112 leaving just 23 for the TDP. “In Mylavaram—from where Devineni Uma lost the 2019 election, we won 44 of the 46 gram panchayats, while the TDP won only three,” he noted and added that a similar result was witnessed in Tuni, once represented by Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

“Unlike the TDP, which is propagating false figures, we will release photos of the winning candidates to prove that we swept the elections,” the YSRC general secretary said. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana too claimed that the YSRC-backed candidates emerged victorious in over 82 per cent of the sarpanch seats. Chandrababu Naidu, however, refuted the YSRC claims of winning 82 per cent of the seats and said the ruling party is fudging figures. Meanwhile, the BJP-backed candidates are said to have bagged roughly 40 gram panchayats.