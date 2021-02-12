Academic stress drives IIIT student to suicide in Andhra's Nuzvid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Thursday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Tirupati Paramesh, a second-year student at IIIT Nuzvid and a native of Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district.

Nuzvid Sub-Inspector-I A Ganesh Kumar said, “Paramesh died by suicide between 12:30 pm and 1 pm in his hostel room. The college management informed us about the incident around 2 pm. On receiving information, a team of police personnel rushed to the spot. During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the student reportedly took the extreme step as he was unable to cope with academic stress,” he said.

After noticing Paramesh’s body hanging from the ceiling fan, his friends and college management rushed him to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.