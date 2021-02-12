Andhra Pradesh reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, total cases at 8,88,692

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to be below 100 in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, ending Thursday morning. The tally increased to 8,88,692 with 87 new cases being reported. With 79 patients discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries have increased to 8,80,678.

No deaths were reported in the last 24-hour period and the total number of active cases in the State stands at just 853. According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 30,527 confirmatory tests, including 3,725 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the State are 1,34,53,405.

The highest number of cases were reported in Visakhapatnam (18), followed by 12 cases each in Chittoor and West Godavari districts. A total of ten districts reported less than 10 cases with Vizianagaram district reporting least number of cases (2).

East Godavari district with a total 1,24,345 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari district with 94,271, Chittoor with 87,182, Guntur with 75,595 and Anantapur district with 67,683 cases. Out of 13 districts, eight districts have reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district with 41,148 cases continues to be the district with least number of over all cases.

The least number of active cases are reported from Srikakulam district (11), followed by Vizianagaram district (15) and Kurnool district (23). The highest number of active cases are in Chittoor district (167), followed by Krishna district (140), East Godavari district (93) and Kadapa district (78).

Chittoor district with a total 847 deaths leads followed by Krishna district with 679, Guntur district with 671, East Godavari with 636, Anantapur district with 599 and Prakasam district with 580 deaths.