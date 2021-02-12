Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education announces last date for admissions of LLB/LLM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced that February 18 is the last date for LLB/LLM admissions. The candidates can fill the admission forms between February 16 and 18.The APSCHE has stated that the process of certificate verification and exercising options will be conducted on the same dates, while the seats will be allotted on February 20. The candidates should report to the respective colleges on February 22 and 23.