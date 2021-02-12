Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission call centre receives 196 plaints in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das inspected the call centre set up on the premises of the SEC office here on Thursday, and enquired about the redressal mechanism for complaints lodged via the number 0866-2466877 with the staff.

The SEC expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming response to the call centre. By Thursday 8pm, 196 complaints were received and referred to concerned district authorities. The collectors and the SPs were requested to monitor the receipt of complaints from the commission’s call centre, and respond in a time-bound manner. Earlier, the chief secretary and DGP Gautam Sawang met the SEC to discuss about the arrangements for the remaining phases of panchayat elections.