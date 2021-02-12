Fake health worker in Andhra tries to loot house on pretext of administering COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified miscreant made a vain attempt to loot a house after sedating a woman on the pretext of administering Covid-19 vaccine at Malakapatnam in Machilipatnam.

The miscreant, however, could not lay his hands on any valuables in the house. Though the incident took place on Tuesday, when V Kusuma (55) was alone in the house, a complaint was lodged with the police on Wednesday. In her complaint, she stated that the miscreant introduced himself as a health worker and collected the details of her family members.

“He asked me to give my swab sample in a box brought by him. While doing so, I fell unconscious. I regained consciousness after 20 minutes. I found the house ransacked and informed the matter to my family members,’’ she told police. Chilakalapudi SHO R Anka Babu said the clues team inspected the house, but could not find any fingerprints.

“Kusuma’s daughterin- law had kept the gold jewellery and cash in a box and hid it in the almirah which went unnoticed by the intruder,’’ the SHO said, adding that they are examining the footage of a CCTV camera in a building near the victim’s house to identify the miscreant. Meanwhile, police cautioned the public that some miscreants are trying to commit thefts in houses on the pretext of administering Covid vaccine. In case of any emergency, people can dial 100, he said.