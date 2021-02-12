STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fake health worker in Andhra tries to loot house on pretext of administering COVID vaccine

An unidentified miscreant made a vain attempt to loot a house after sedating a woman on the pretext of administering Covid-19 vaccine at Malakapatnam in Machilipatnam. 

Published: 12th February 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An unidentified miscreant made a vain attempt to loot a house after sedating a woman on the pretext of administering Covid-19 vaccine at Malakapatnam in Machilipatnam. 

The miscreant, however, could not lay his hands on any valuables in the house. Though the incident took place on Tuesday, when V Kusuma (55) was alone in the house, a complaint was lodged with the police on Wednesday. In her complaint, she stated that the miscreant introduced himself as a health worker and collected the details of her family members.

“He asked me to give my swab sample in a box brought by him. While doing so, I fell unconscious. I regained consciousness after 20 minutes. I found the house ransacked and informed the matter to my family members,’’ she told police. Chilakalapudi SHO R Anka Babu said the clues team inspected the house, but could not find any fingerprints.

“Kusuma’s daughterin- law had kept the gold jewellery and cash in a box and hid it in the almirah which went unnoticed by the intruder,’’ the SHO said, adding that they are examining the footage of a CCTV camera in a building near the victim’s house to identify the miscreant. Meanwhile, police cautioned the public that some miscreants are trying to commit thefts in houses on the pretext of administering Covid vaccine. In case of any emergency, people can dial 100, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malakapatnam Fake health workers COVID vaccine Andhra fraud case
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A train approaches a railway platform as suburban train services resumed for the public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Covid cases on upswing after local trains resume in Mumbai
At present troops from either side are deployed along the LAC. (File Photo)
India, China disengage troops: A timeline of the standoff at Pangong Tso
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp