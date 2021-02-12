STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government sets up 9-member panel to decide fate of unfinished projects in Amaravati

Published: 12th February 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move that appears to fast-track the three-capital plan, the State government on Thursday constituted a committee headed by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to examine the buildings and housing units required for the legislative capital in Amaravati. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting in August 2020, directed officials to constitute a committee to examine the buildings and housing units required for the legislative capital and also suggest the future course of action regarding other unfinished apartment units and bungalows in Amaravati whether to fully execute or explore means to reduce the burden on State exchequer.

Following the direction, the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) Commissioner asked for constitution of the committee as a ‘decision may be needed in respect of the Secretariat, Heads of Departments office buildings and the permanent High Court building in view of the Act 28/2020 (three capital law)’ to expedite the process of implementation of the Chief Minister’s directions. 

In other words, sources said the reference to the Secretariat indicates a decision on establishing the executive capital in Visakhapatnam soon. Accordingly, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department issued a GO constituting a nine-member committee with CS Das as its chairman. Prior to the issuance of the order, the Chief Secretary is learnt to have inspected various projects. 

According to the order issued by the Chief Secretary, the committee will have nine members, including Legislative Assembly Secretary, Principal Secretary of GAD (Services),  MAUD Principal Secretary, Principal Finance Secretary, Law Secretary and AMRDA Commissioner, while Planning Secretary is its member-convenor. The Principal Advisor to CM will be special invitee, the GO stated. 

“The government hereby constitutes a committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to government to examine the buildings/housing units, which are essentially required for the legislative capital and also suggest future course of action regarding unfinished apartment units /bungalows/other essential buildings for the legislative capital i.e., whether to fully execute or to explore the means for reducing burden on exchequer,” the order read.

Though the formal order was issued on Thursday evening, it is learnt that government officials have already inspected the existing buildings, road network and others projects such as HappyNest, to take stock of the progress. Principal Advisor to CM Nilam Sawhney is learnt to have visited Amaravati two days ago. Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi, AMRDA Commissioner P Lakshminarasimham and MAUD Special Secretary V Rama Manohar Rao inspected the projects.

