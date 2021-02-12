Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple from March 4

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Collector G Veerapandian said the Mahasivaratri Brahmotsavams at Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam will be held from March 4 to 14, following all Covid-19 protocol. The Collector held a review meeting on the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K Fakeerappa, Joint Collector Rama Sundar Reddy, Srisailam temple executive officer KS Rama Rao attended the meeting. He directed officials to complete road repair works in the ghat sections and in Srisailam town before the Brahmotsavams begin.

The Collector told APSRTC officials to arrange special buses to Srisailam from various places, as per the need. Officials of Revenue, R&B, Health and Medical, Municipalities and other departments were directed to engage staff for sanitation during the Brahmotsavams.

Security personnel in ample strength should be deployed in Srisailam during the 11-day fete, Veerapandian added. As many as 40 lakh laddus would be prepared for distribution to the devotees, he said, adding that around 15 lakh devotees are expected for the Brahmotsavams.

The Collector also directed officials to concentrate on arrangement of choultries, supply of food and drinking water, sanitation, queue lines and traffic issues. He said care should be taken to carve a path for devotees who come through the Nallamala forest.

14-day mega festival in SRIKalahasti to begin from March 6

Meanwhile, the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams in Srikalahasti, popularly known as ‘Southern Kasi’, will begin on March 6 and continue till March 19. Chittoor district administration have taken adequate measures to celebrate the Brahmotsavams on a grand note. District Collector M Hari Narayanan, along with Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, reviewed arrangements at the temple complex with officials on Thursday. The Collector said, “Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Brahmotsavams anticipating heavy pilgrim footfall this year. Pilgrims will be allowed to take part in the festivities by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines.”