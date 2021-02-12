Narrow victory for nine candidates in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: At least nine candidates were elected to gram panchayat sarpanch posts with a narrow margin in the Ongole revenue division limits. While three candidates won by a margin of one vote, another managed to secure a win by a two-vote margin.

Another sarpanch candidate was declared elected ‘after a toss’ as he and his rival got equal number of votes. Ravulapalli Koteswara Rao, who was elected as the sarpanch of Nippatlapadu panchayat in Cheemakurthy mandal, won the election reportedly after a toss as he and his rival P Srinivasa Rao secured 876 votes each. The election authorities had taken consent of both the contestants.

“I am thrilled with this victory. It’s a moment that I will remember for a lifetime. I will do my best for the development of my village,” said Koteswara Rao. On the other hand, B Sunitha Bai won the election to Martur gram panchayat sarpanch post by a massive margin of 2,873 votes.