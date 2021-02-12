STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore collector directs police to fix private ambulance rates

The Collector held a meeting with the officials of revenue, medical and health, police and transport departments and directed them to rein the errant private operators.

Published: 12th February 2021

Ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Responding to a news item published in TNIE on private ambulance operators’ fleecing, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu on Thursday warned them of stern action if they charge exorbitant rates. 

The Collector held a meeting with the officials of revenue, medical and health, police and transport departments and directed them to rein the errant private operators. “It has come to our notice that the private operators are charging exorbitant rates from the patients. The police will fix charges after discussing the matter with ambulance operators. The operators should not charge more than the fixed rates henceforth,” the Collector said. 

He also directed the Superintendent of GGH to eradicate the menace of middlemen on the hospital premises. Boards displaying the ambulance rates should be set up on the hospital premises for the benefit of patients and the newly fixed charges should come into force with immediate effect, he said. 

Addressing the ambulance operators, the Collector lauded them for their services during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Ambulance operators have earned a good name by supporting the district administration during the pandemic. You have to continue the same spirit and not exploit the patients by charging exorbitant rates. Fleecing of patients by ambulance operators should not be tolerated,” Chakradhar Babu said. 

