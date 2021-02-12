Ration delivery picks up pace in urban areas of Andhra Prdaesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The prestigious door delivery of rice under the Public Distribution System is now being implemented in urban areas in the State after overcoming teething problems.

In order to ensure more effective implementation of the programme, certain measures were initiated by the department of civil supplies. After overcoming the problems faced in the first few days of implementation, mobile dispensing units (MDU) operators are now happy. Coordination committees at district and divisional level are effectively monitoring the door delivery of ration distribution.

According to Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, a total 2,067 MDUs were sanctioned in the urban areas and each vehicle will start dispensing ration from 8 am. Explicit orders have been issued to the MDUs to cover each and every street in the urban area allocated to them and ensure that there is no need for people to stand in queues to get their ration.