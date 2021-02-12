SEC restrains MLA Jogi Ramesh from addressing media till Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the statements by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Thursday issued orders restraining the MLA from speaking to the media till February 13. The MLA was also restrained from speaking to any group or in meetings till the said date. Collector, also the district election authority, and SP of Krishna district were directed to implement the directives of the commission.

The MLA made the statements at Nellipudi village in Kruthivennu mandal of Krishna district on February 10. The principal opposition TDP and other parties complained the same to the SEC.After reviewing the complaints lodged by three political parties against Jogi Ramesh and a video footage, in which the MLA could be seen threatening and preventing aspirants from filing nominations, the SEC came to a conclusion that the statements vitiate free polls.