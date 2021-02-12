STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tense situation in Kakinada after late night party ends in YSRC leader's murder

Kampara Ramesh was mowed down by a car driven by Gurajala Chinna and the entire incident was clearly recorded on CCTV

Published: 12th February 2021 02:19 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A tense situation prevailed in Kakinada city in East Godavari district following the murder of Ninth Division Corporator and YSRC leader Kampara Ramesh in the early hours of Friday.

Ramesh was mowed down by a car driven by Gurajala Chinna and the entire incident was clearly recorded on CCTV.  Police, who rushed to the spot on being alerted, suspect that differences between Chinna and Ramesh over some real estate transactions could be the reason for the murder.

According to Sapavaram CI Nunna Raju, on Thursday night Kampara Ramesh along with his friends M Satish and S Vasu was partying at Surya Water Servicing Centre located in Gangarajunagar of Kakinada Rural mandal.

After midnight, when his friends said that Gurajala Chinna has been trying to contact him for the past five days, Ramesh called Chinna to the party. After the party, when Chinna invited Ramesh to his brother’s birthday function, the latter refused. There was an argument.

When Chinna was leaving the place in the car, Ramesh tried to stop him stating that his car keys were missing. However, Chinna drove the car and hit Ramesh. Later, he reversed the vehicle and mowed down Ramesh, who fell on the ground. He did it twice, even as Satish and Vasu were looking on, before fleeing from the spot.

“As per the CCTV footage, it is a clear cut case of murder and we are investigating the reasons behind it,” Kakinada DSP B Bhima Rao said. A case has been registered.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Kakinada MLA Dwarmpudi Ramesh visited the residence of Ramesh and consoled the family members. They said Ramesh was a well known leader in the area and his death is a big loss. They said police are investigating the case and will bring the culprits to book.

