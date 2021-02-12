Tobacco auction to resume in Prakasam from March 15

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Tobacco Board has decided to resume auction from March 15 at all 10 centres in the district. According to officials, 70.62 million kg of tobacco produce is estimated this season. The Tobacco Board has agreed to purchase the stock from both southern light soil (SLS) and southern black soil (SBS) regions.

On February 8, the board conducted a meeting at its corporate office in Guntur with the exporters and representatives of tobacco purchase companies and farmers, and discussed the purchase schedule season with them.

In addition to procuring tobacco stock from the farmers in the SLS and SBS regions, the board has also decided to conduct auction in five centres to purchase stock from northern light soil (NLS) region from March 24.