Ward candidate in Andhra Pradesh wears gown to campaign

SRIKAKULAM: To stand out in the crowd and draw voters’ immediate attention in the ongoing panchayat elections, some candidates have adopted unusual ways to campaign. For example, Sulochana Reddy, a sarpanch aspirant from Loddaputti village of Ichchapuram Mandal, has built a 3.5-feet-high object that looks like brinjal because the vegetable is her electoral symbol.

Apart from ensuring that it is displayed in the middle of a street throughout the day, she hangs a real brinjal in a van when she goes campaigning. As a majority of the villagers are elderly persons and illiterates, she adopted this method to avoid confusion among the voters, she says. “I have discussed the campaigning with my parents and friends before taking it up”

Similarly, M Sreenivas, who is contesting for the seventh ward of Gumma Laxmipuram panchayat, was allotted gown symbol. So he and his supporters campaign by wearing gowns so that their drive does not lose steam. “I am able to draw the attention of a lot of people, including children, with my campaign method as many people in the village are old and less educated. The people curiously watch us and ask us questions when we cross their houses,” he says.