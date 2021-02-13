16-year-old boy held for raping minor in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in a village under Kruthivennu police station limits on Friday. Though the incident took place on Thursday around 8 pm, it came to light on Friday.

According to Kruthivennu police, the accused is studying Class 10 in a private school. The girl was going to eat panipuri at a roadside stall in the village when the accused lured her on the pretext of offering some snacks and raped her by taking her to an isolated place. Later, the girl narrated the entire episode to her parents.

The police said that based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, a case was registered against the accused under Section 354 (A) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “The boy was taken into custody and the girl was sent to government hospital for medical tests,” the police said.