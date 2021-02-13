STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodali Nani barred from speaking to media over ‘derogatory’ remarks

Responding to the notice, the minister submitted his explanation in writing to the SEC’s secretary Kannbababu through his advocate T Chiranjeevi. 

Published: 13th February 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 07:51 AM

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao

Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao. (File Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for his ‘derogatory’ remarks against the official.  Not satisfied with the minister’s explanation, the SEC, later, issued an order restraining Kodali from speaking to the media or any group till the completion of panchayat elections on February 21. 

In a related development, YSRC leader and Pendana MLA Jogi Ramesh, who was also restrained by the SEC from speaking to the media, got a relief from the High Court after it stayed the SEC order. Hours after Kodali Nani held a press conference, the show-cause notice was issued stating that his ‘utterances’ in bracketing the commissioner with certain others lowered the esteem of the Commission as well as the public standing of the official. The SEC sought an explanation from the minister, either in person or in writing, and asked him to submit the same by 5 pm on Friday. 

Kodali Nani, during the press conference, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lodging a complaint with the State Election Commissioner out of jealousy was the reason why the door-delivery of ration could not be implemented in rural areas. He described Chandrababu Naidu lashing out at the SEC on Thursday a drama, and opined that the YSRC victory wave cannot be stopped by Ramesh Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu and others. Responding to the notice, the minister submitted his explanation in writing to the SEC’s secretary Kannbababu through his advocate T Chiranjeevi. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Chiranjeevi said the minister has not uttered anything about the SEC, and the reference was about the first phase of the panchayat elections. “We have asked the SEC to withdraw the show cause notice and, if there is any action against the minister, then we will respond legally.” Kodali Nani, in his explanation, denied to have made any ‘derogatory’ remarks and said he only repeated what the people had been saying all along, that “the SEC is biased towards the TDP”. He maintained that he has respect for the poll body.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday issued an interim stay on the orders issued by the SEC, restraining MLA Jogi Ramesh from speaking to the media. The SEC’s orders were issued in wake of Ramesh’s statements in Kruthivennu mandal on February 10, which the SEC found to be in violation 
of the Model Code of Conduct.

Hearing the YSRC MLA’s petition challenging the SEC’s orders, Justice DVSS Somayajulu issued orders allowing the MLA to speak to the media, but said the subjects should only be related to the party, party policies and programmes, but not to the candidates or voters directly or indirectly.  The SEC was directed to file a counter and the case hearing was adjourned to February 15. 

