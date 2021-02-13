STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minister Peddireddy says TDP supremo suffering from Jagan phobia

On Vizag Steel, the minister said it is a central government institution, and if a POSCO wants to discuss something about the plant they would do so with the Centre.

Published: 13th February 2021 08:02 AM

Andhra Pradesh Geology minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Mines and Minerals Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (File photo| S Vijayakrishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Friday said Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has been suffering from ‘Jagan phobia’, and is unable to withstand the chief minister’s charisma.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented over 90 per cent of his poll promises in 18 months, and took governance to people’s doorstep of the public through village and ward secretariats.

He asserted YSRCP supporters will emerge victorious in the panchayat elections with a thumping majority. “Naidu is unable to accept the defeat in the recent polls, and his party is raking up issues to create chaos.”
Lambasting Naidu for misinterpreting the first phase results, Pedireddy said the public have rejected the TDP by confining them to less than 10 per cent of seats, and rebutted the allegations of forceful unanimous polls.

“There is an overwhelming response from the people of Chittoor as they understand that our government is providing good governance and implementing welfare schemes on a saturation basis. The charishma of the chief minister is the main reason for the victory in the panchayat polls,” he said. On Vizag Steel, the minister said it is a central government institution, and if a POSCO wants to discuss something about the plant they would do so with the Centre.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu
