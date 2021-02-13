STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No funds for new railway project: Chief Secretary

Stating that the project will provide railway connectivity to remote and backward areas, Gauba suggested the State government to make use of the opportunity.

Published: 13th February 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is facing severe financial crisis after the State bifurcation, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that the State government is not in a position to bear the expenditure of Kadapa-Bengaluru railway project on 50:50 basis as proposed earlier.

During a video conference convened by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday, the Chief Secretary admitting that the State government and the Railways entered into an agreement to bear the expenditure on the said project on 50:50 basis, however, said that post-bifurcation, the State is facing financial hardship and could only spend the cost of land acquisition on 50:50 basis and the Railways will have to bear the total cost of Kadapa-Bengaluru project.

However, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba saying that all the railway projects across the nation are being taken up on 50:50 ratio by Railways and the respective State governments, suggested Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to strive for the early completion of the project by convincing the State government to bear the expenditure on 50:50 basis.

Stating that the project will provide railway connectivity to remote and backward areas, Gauba suggested the State government to make use of the opportunity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp