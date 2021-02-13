No funds for new railway project: Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh is facing severe financial crisis after the State bifurcation, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that the State government is not in a position to bear the expenditure of Kadapa-Bengaluru railway project on 50:50 basis as proposed earlier.

During a video conference convened by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday, the Chief Secretary admitting that the State government and the Railways entered into an agreement to bear the expenditure on the said project on 50:50 basis, however, said that post-bifurcation, the State is facing financial hardship and could only spend the cost of land acquisition on 50:50 basis and the Railways will have to bear the total cost of Kadapa-Bengaluru project.

However, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba saying that all the railway projects across the nation are being taken up on 50:50 ratio by Railways and the respective State governments, suggested Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das to strive for the early completion of the project by convincing the State government to bear the expenditure on 50:50 basis.

Stating that the project will provide railway connectivity to remote and backward areas, Gauba suggested the State government to make use of the opportunity.