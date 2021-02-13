Second phase of Andhra local body polls witnesses high voter turnout

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A good voter turnout is being witnessed in the second phase of elections for gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh.

Barring stray incidents of clashes between the supporters of candidates at some places, the elections are going on in a peaceful manner. Elections are being held for a total of 2,786 gram panchayats in the second phase and the polling began at 6.30 am on Saturday.

By 10.30 am, more than 25 per cent polling was recorded. Repolling is also being held for the Kandarada gram panchayat where elections were held in the first phase. The re-poll was necessitated as the supporters of a sarpanch candidate snatched away more than 40 ballot papers from the counting centre while the counting was going on.

Polling will be held till 3.30 pm and counting of votes will start from 4 pm. Supporters of ruling YSRC swept the first phase polls by bagging more than 81 per cent of the gram panchayats while the TDP was decimated to a distant second position.