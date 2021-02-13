Seven-paper pattern for SSC examination this year 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will conduct SSC exam with a schedule of seven papers instead of six papers, implemented for 2020. The seven-paper pattern will be in force for the SSC exam 2021 and the advanced supplementary exam 2021, as per GO issued here on Friday.

The GO read that the 11-paper pattern will be implemented again from the academic year 2022. “The seven-paper pattern has been introduced to provide a level playing field to students of poor households and those with no access or partial access to the technology to ensure equity,’ it read.