Spandana programme to be a daily affair in Guntur

The Spandana programme ensures speedy justice, greater transparency and accountability, she maintained. 

Published: 13th February 2021 07:41 AM

Spandana programme

Officials take part in the group discussions of different topics related to 'SPANDANA' grievances analysis programme. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following great response to the Dial Your Commissioner programme from public, GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha has directed the ward secretariat staff to conduct Spandana programme every evening.Speaking to the media, the civic chief said solving the issues at ward level is much easier. Since the secretariat employees visit every household, they can easily redress the grievances of people. 

The Spandana programme ensures speedy justice, greater transparency and accountability, she maintained. Explaining further, Anuradha said there are 207 ward secretariats in the city. The secretariat staff should promptly address the grievances of people after receiving the complaints. If they are found negligent in discharging their duties, action will be taken against them, she warned. The civic chief appealed to the people to take their grievances to the notice of secretariat staff. 

If the complaints still remain unaddressed, the petitioners can dial Guntur Municipal Corporation call centre 0863 2345103. A nodal officer and officers of respective departments will inspect secretariats under their jurisdiction, she explained.

