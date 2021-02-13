YSRC MPs meet Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, urge for Vizag steel plant revival 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of 14 YSRC MPs, led by MVV Satyanarayana, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, and appealed to the Centre to withdraw the proposal to privatise Vizag Steel. The MPs also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, and submitted memorandums to them.

They also went to the Prime Minister’s Officer, and handed over a letter to the PM’s personal secretary, appealing for the revival of the steel plant. In the memorandum, the YSRC MPs, besides highlighting the need for withdrawing the disinvestment proposal, urged the Centre to allocate captive mines to the steel plant for its revival.

Meanwhile, AP Chambers wrote a letter to Sitharaman urging the Union government not to go ahead with the ‘strategic sale’ of its stake in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, which runs the plant.