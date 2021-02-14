STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Araku bus mishap: A living nightmare for the family members 

For 24 hours after the incident, none of the family members could reach their loved ones battling for life at a hospital in Vishakapatnam because of poor telecom connectivity. 

Published: 14th February 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

One of the 10 injured in a major accident on Araku Ghat road in Visakhapatnam.

One of the 10 injured in a major accident on Araku Ghat road in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

ArHYDERABAD: Family members of those who met with the Friday night bus mishap at Araku went through a living nightmare throughout the night in Hyderabad, unable to know the gravity of the situation in Visakhaptnam.“Till Saturday evening, we didn’t know who was alive and who was dead,” said Patel Singham, who was still expecting to learn the condition of 23 members of his family after four of them were killed in the mishap.    

For 24 hours after the incident, none of the family members could reach their loved ones battling for life at a hospital in Vishakapatnam because of poor telecom connectivity. “We were about to leave for Visakhapatnam on Friday night itself after learning about the tragedy, but the politicians who visited our home stopped us.

Relatives of the Araku Valley accident victims break into
tears after learning about the accident of their dear
ones returning from Araku Valley |  S Senbagapandiyan

They said that the government would book a flight for us to Visakhaptnam. Legislator Maganti Gopinath said that he would arrange the 5 am flight on Saturday and take care of all expenses, but no tickets were handed over to us. Then we missed another flight in the morning. Finally, four tickets for our family members were booked for the 2.50 pm flight,” said Singham.

“We only know from the news that some of our family members are alive. We are constantly watching TV to spot them to see how they are. According to TV reports, eight are in critical condition with head and chest injuries,” another member of the family, K Prabhakar, said. “I saw them take my daughter-in-law on a stretcher for scans. I don’t know what condition she is in now,” he added.  

“We could have reached there if the politicians did not confuse us. They make promises but fail to fulfil them. Although they have paid their condolences, it is not helping us and the victims who are fighting for life in the hospital. We want them to be responsible and help us reach our family immediately,” another family member said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araku bus mishap
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp