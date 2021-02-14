STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Book case against Kodali Nani: SEC directs Krishna SP

Taking serious note of the remarks made by Nani against the SEC at a press meet, Ramesh Kumar issued a show cause notice to him on Friday seeking an explanation.

Kodali Nani (Photo | RV Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after restraining Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from speaking to the media, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar directed the police to register a case against him for his attacks on the SEC. The police, however, are yet to register a case against Kodali Nani.

Taking serious note of the remarks made by Nani against the SEC at a press meet, Ramesh Kumar issued a show cause notice to him on Friday seeking an explanation. Hours after Nani sent his explanation, Ramesh Kumar issued an order restraining him from speaking to the media till the completion of the panchayat elections.

The SEC directed the Krishna District Collector, Superintendent of Police and Vijayawada City Police Commissioner to ensure that the order is enforced. On Saturday, Ramesh Kumar issued a statement directing the Krishna district SP to register a case against Nani for his attacks on the SEC under the clauses (1) and (4) of the MCC and under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (1) (c) (intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, 1860 and other relevant sections of law. Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said they would take legal opinion and proceed further on the SEC order.

