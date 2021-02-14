Can prove Atchannaidu’s involvement in crimes: Duvvada Srinivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC Tekkali Assembly constituency coordinator Duvvada Srinivas lashed out at TDP AP unit president K Atchannaidu for his criminal record, and said he is ready to provide evidence against the atrocities committed by the latter.Addressing media at the party office here on Saturday, Srinivas alleged that Atchannaidu had threatened K Appanna, backed by the YSRC, for filing nomination for the Nimmada sarpanch post against his wish. Further, Atchannaidu’s brother Kinjarapu Hari Prasad attacked him along with 500 people with weapons during the nomination filing procedure, he alleged.

He listed out the clashes and murders in which Kinjarapu’s family is allegedly involved, and said “it is in the nature of the family to suppress anyone who rises against them”. “It is because of them that people have not cast their votes in 10-15 panchayats for the last 40 years,’’ he said, adding that in the first phase of panchayat elections in Tekkali constituency, elections were held to 135 panchayats. “The YSRC supporters won 113 seats and the TDP’s won only 22. It was possible only because rigging in the elections by Atchannaidu’s family was stopped.”