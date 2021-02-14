Eight-year-old recalls Araku mishap horror

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eight-year-old Shivani said, “I woke up to my parents and relatives screaming out for help in the middle of the night on late Friday night. I held on to my father with all my might.” She said, she fell and hit the floor and lost consciousness. “I don’t remember anything after that. I awoke in the night at the hospital. I searched for my father and was scared when I did not find him. They brought my father today. He has a head injury and is in a different wing. The doctors assured me he will be okay soon,” Shivani said, smiling weakly

For 15 minutes, the screams continued until finally the mini-bus of Dinesh Travels crashed in a Araku ravine at around 8 pm with 26 members, including the driver, aboard. K Jyothi (64), who was injured, said, “We faced issues with the driver ever since we started from Hyderabad on February 10. The next day, we halted in Araku because one of us caught the driver falling asleep. On the way, too, he had been driving rashly.”

Butting in, Sailaja, whose leg is fractured and has injuries all over her body, said, “We knew he was a cranky driver from the beginning, but we didn’t know it will get this bad,” Before they set off to Vizag from Araku, the driver had informed one of their relatives that he has never driven on ghat roads. “Our relative informed us after we got onto the mini-bus,” Jyothi said.

“I felt like I was going to die, when the bus was falling into the 100-ft ravine. After it crashed, I couldn’t move, my body felt numb. I don’t even remember how I got to KGH,” Sailaja said. Driver Srisailam told TNIE, “I drove for about 14 km from Araku Valley when the brakes of the mini-bus suddenly failed. I tried my level best to control the vehicle, but couldn’t.”