Ministers visit KGH, comfort Araku bus mishap victims 

Ministers Alla Nani and M Srinivasa Rao on Saturday visited the King George Hospital where the persons injured in the mini-bus mishap on Araku ghat road have been admitted and comforted them. 

Ministers Alla Nani and M Srinivasa Rao speaking with the injured persons at KGH in Vizag on Saturday  | Express 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ministers Alla Nani and M Srinivasa Rao on Saturday visited the King George Hospital where the persons injured in the mini-bus mishap on Araku ghat road have been admitted and comforted them. They enquired about the accident from the victims and the quality of treatment being extended to them. Addressing mediapersons, the Health Minister said the tourists who came from Hyderabad are guests and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure good treatment to them.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has particularly asked to ensure good treatment for the injured. He told the officials to shift them to special rooms in the KGH and they be given nutritious food and medicines. He said four teams comprising specialists of neurology, orthopaedic and plastic surgery were deployed 24x7 to extend treatment to the injured. 

Rao said the injured should not face any inconvenience and all steps should be taken to send them back to Hyderabad in a healthy condition. Nutritious food should be supplied to the injured from the tourism department canteen. He said the police were inquiring into reasons for the accident.

Later Collector V Vinay Chand who accompanied the ministers said four of the 27 passengers died on the spot and the remainder were undergoing treatment. Of them, five required special attention, including operation for two of the injured. 

