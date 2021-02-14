Ramesh murder: 3 teams formed to nab accused

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Kakinada DSP V Bhima Rao said three special police teams were formed to nab the accused in the murder of YSRC corporator Kampara Ramesh. The 47-year-old was murdered by a rival in the early hours of Friday on the outskirts of Kakinada. Ramesh, corporator of ninth division in Kakinada Municipal Corporation limits, was also a real estate agent.

Ramesh and his rival Gurajana Chinna had an argument over a financial matter. Chinna ran his car over Ramesh following the argument over the financial matter. Ramesh’s friends rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.The prime accused, Chinna, had absconded on Friday morning. The police registered a case and investigation is on. The corporator’s death is the third political murder in Kakinada in the past two decades.