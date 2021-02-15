STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
39 per cent panchayats with TDP, claims N Chandrababu Naidu 

Accusing officials of colluding with the ruling party, he said they will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them.

Published: 15th February 2021 07:59 AM

TDP supremo and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed that 39.52 per cent of village panchayats are in the kitty of TDP and its allies in the second phase of elections.

​“It clearly shows people are fed up with the ruling party,” Naidu argued. Attributing the credit for 81.67 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of polls to the TDP, he accused the YSRC of forcing unanimous results by engaging in “dark politics”. 

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Naidu said in spite of its efforts, the YSRC failed to stop the elections. However, making a mockery of democracy, the ruling party indulged in midnight murder of democracy by manipulating results, he alleged.

“A total 1,098 out of 2,778 village panchayats were bagged by people supported by us,” Naidu  claimed.

“For the first time in my 40 years of political life, I have reviewed and monitored panchayat elections day and night. Despite our efforts, the YSRC has resorted to malpractice and rigged the poll outcome,” he alleged.  

Accusing officials of colluding with the ruling party, he said they will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them.  

“You (officials) will be in trouble tomorrow. No one will be spared,” Naidu warned.He also questioned “lack of action” on the part of the State Election Commission and said they will take legal recourse against the results, which, he alleged,  were rigged with help of officials. 

