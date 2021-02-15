STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
420 undertrials languishing in Andhra jails despite getting bail, reveals RTI query

​Blame it on the poor financial conditions of the prisoners or their inability to furnish surety bonds, 420 undertrials are languishing in prisons till November last year. 

The IGP said that there are a very few NGOs fighting for the rights of prisoners. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 420 undertrials have been serving jail term in various prisons across the state despite the courts granting bail to them.

The issue came to light when the Andhra Pradesh Prisons and Correctional Services department replied to an RTI plea filed by an activist B Tharun.

In the RTI plea, the activist sought the details of undertrials in the State and prisoners who have been granted bail, but are unable to pay the bail amount and furnish surety bonds.

Responding to the petition, Inspector General of Prisons (IGP) G Jayavardhan said that a total of 5,446 undertrials have been lodged in 79 jails including central prisons, special prisons for women, district jails, special sub-jails and sub-jails. 

He added that though 420 undertrials have been granted bail, they could not avail it as they failed to pay the bail amount of Rs 20,000 and furnish surety bonds. Out of 420 undertrials, 205 are from Visakhapatnam Central Prison and 11 women are serving sentence in special women prisons. 

The IGP said that there are a very few NGOs fighting for the rights of prisoners.

“Very rarely, these prisoners get support from the NGOs and activists for paying the bail amount and furnishing surety bonds,” he added.

