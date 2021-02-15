STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to hand over new chariot to Antarvedi temple on February 19

The Andhra Pradesh government, which had written to the CBI to take over the case, announced that a new chariot would be built by the next Rathotsavam.

Published: 15th February 2021 08:31 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Sri Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam, and offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala and at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi on three consecutive days starting February 17.

According to official sources, Jagan will visit Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada in Vizag on February 17 and seek blessings of Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy. On February 18, he will visit Tirumala temple. 

The Chief Minister will hand over the newly built chariot to authorities of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal of East Godavari district on February 19. The new chariot will be used in the annual Rathotsavam of  Antarvedi temple on February 23. 

The old chariot of the temple was burnt in September 2020, causing a furore in the State. The State government, which had written to the CBI to take over the case, announced that a new chariot would be built by the next Rathotsavam. The government has fulfilled its promise by making the new chariot ready for the temple festival.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam will be celebrated on February 22. Rathotsavam will be held the next day. As the temple witnesses huge rush of devotees on the two days, Jagan has decided to visit Antarvedi before the festival and hand over the newly built chariot to the authorities.

​Jagan’s visit to Sri Sarada Peetham, Tirumala and Antarvedi assumes significance as the government had faced widespread criticism over attacks on temples. 

