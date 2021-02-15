STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No double-digit COVID-19 cases from any Andhra Pradesh district

For the first time in several weeks, not a single double digit case was registered in any of the 13 districts.

Published: 15th February 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued to remain below 100. In the 24 hours ending Sunday 9.00 am, the state added just 55 infections even as 117 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. As no fatality was reported in the period, the total number of active cases dropped to 735. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, 28,788 Covid-19 confirmatory tests, including 3,429 Rapid Antigen tests, were performed in the 24 hours. the total number of tests conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.35 crore.

For the first time in several weeks, not a single double digit case was registered in any of the 13 districts. Nine infections each emerged from Chittoor and West Godavari even as Prakasam and Srikakulam did not report any spike. 

East Godavari, which has reported 1.24 lakh cases, continued to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (94,286), Chittoor (87,209), Guntur (75,615) and Anantapur (67,695). Out of the 13 districts, eight have reported more than 60,000 cases. The least number of active cases are in Srikakulam (6), followed by 12 in Vizianagaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp