No double-digit COVID-19 cases from any Andhra Pradesh district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued to remain below 100. In the 24 hours ending Sunday 9.00 am, the state added just 55 infections even as 117 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. As no fatality was reported in the period, the total number of active cases dropped to 735.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday evening, 28,788 Covid-19 confirmatory tests, including 3,429 Rapid Antigen tests, were performed in the 24 hours. the total number of tests conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.35 crore.

For the first time in several weeks, not a single double digit case was registered in any of the 13 districts. Nine infections each emerged from Chittoor and West Godavari even as Prakasam and Srikakulam did not report any spike.

East Godavari, which has reported 1.24 lakh cases, continued to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (94,286), Chittoor (87,209), Guntur (75,615) and Anantapur (67,695). Out of the 13 districts, eight have reported more than 60,000 cases. The least number of active cases are in Srikakulam (6), followed by 12 in Vizianagaram.