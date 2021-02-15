STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No personal differences between Jagan, sister Sharmila': YSRC general secretary

The daily had been trying in vain to give push to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is like an outdated currency.

Published: 15th February 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday reiterated that there were no differences between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister Sharmila. 

​Speaking to mediapersons here, Sajjala condemned the reports published in a vernacular daily, and described them as ‘fictitious reportage with malafide intentions’. 

“As I had told the media on February 9, when Sharmila held a meeting in Hyderabad to explore the possibility of expanding the party or floating a new political outfit, there might be differences of opinion between Jagan and Sharmila, but not differences in a personal way,” he explained.  

“In spite of that, news articles were published in a particular vernacular daily, which is friendly with the TDP, with lies,” he added. 

Sajjala said as a close associate of the YSR family and an active member of the YSRC, he is absolutely aware that there is no scope for any personal difference between the siblings. “They are affectionate towards each other, and anything published by the media suggesting the contrary is only their imagination,” he clarified. 

“As the same is not possible, they are trying to lower the image of Jagan, who has emerged as a powerful political force,” he argued. He said when such reports were published, Sharmila had decided to take legal action.

“As the latest report is more damaging and uses below the belt tactics, the YSRC is contemplating legal action against the daily,” he informed.  

