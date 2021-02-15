STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'One could have seen such bus crash only in movies': Lorry driver Farooq on Kurnool accident

Farooq, a resident of Kurnool, was on his way to Tadipatri in Anantapur district with a gravel load from Warangal in neighbouring Telangana State.

Published: 15th February 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Farooq, a lorry driver 

Farooq, a lorry driver.

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: For lorry driver Farooq, accidents — big and small — on national highways is a common sight. But, the one on flyover at Madar Puram village in Veldurthi mandal had left him shell-shocked.

​“The mini bus hit my lorry at a high speed and I was shocked to see such a sight. I applied brakes immediately and brought the lorry to a halt,’’ Farooq said.  One could have seen such a crash only in movies, he added.

Farooq, a resident of Kurnool, was on his way to Tadipatri in Anantapur district with a gravel load from Warangal in neighbouring Telangana State.

“I came out of initial shock and when I went to see what happened, the scene was devastating as the bodies were lying scattered all over the place,’’ he said. Farooq immediately ran to Madar Puram village, but with the locals in deep slumber, he went around a few houses seeking help. Farooq also alerted the police.

Later, he, along with the locals, came back running to the accident spot and started to bring the injured and the deceased out of the mangled remains of the vehicle. Police too reached the spot within no time and they too joined the rescue operations. 

“Had the mini bus not hit my vehicle, it might have crashed into the railing of the flyover and fallen down from 40 feet height causing more devastation,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool District Kurnool Accident
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp