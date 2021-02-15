Polls may create Rs 200 crore void in Andhra Pradesh's liquor revenue 

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections are the time when boost in liquor sales helps to fill the coffers of the state exchequer to a great extent. It is a well known fact that candidates use liquor, among other things, to lure voters. The ongoing panchayat elections, however, are likely to give a different result when it comes to liquor sales in the State. Officials say restrictions in purchase from government-run liquor outlets will put a brake on the unethical practice this time around.

AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) managing director D Vasudeva Reddy said the sale volume in the State is expected to decrease by Rs 200 crore in February due to closure of liquor shops, bars and restaurants located in rural areas where the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Elections to the panchayats across the State are scheduled in four phases. It is mandatory for the liquor outlets to remain shut near the panchayats where elections are to be held, for two days.

According to the officials, 702 and 734 wine shops closed for the first and second phases, respectively. A similar number of shops are expected to remain shut for the remaining phases as well. Stating that the sale of liquor through the wine shops, bars and restaurants is more than Rs 2,000 crore per month, the APSBCL said such sales value is not expected in February as nearly 30 per cent of the wine shops will stay closed for two days.

“As the government runs the wine shops with focus on prohibition of liquor in a phased manner, there are stricter measures in place to check unethical practices during the elections. The outlets are run strictly adhering to the norms prescribed by the government,’’ he explained. As per the existing excise policy in the State, no person can buy more than three bottles of liquor at a time.