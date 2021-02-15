STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polls may create Rs 200 crore void in Andhra Pradesh's liquor revenue 

It is mandatory for outlets to remain shut for  2 days near panchayats where polls are held

Published: 15th February 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

According to the officials, 702 and 734 wine shops closed for the first and second phases, respectively. (File photo| EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elections are the time when boost in liquor sales helps to fill the coffers of the state exchequer to a great extent. It is a well known fact that candidates use liquor, among other things, to lure voters. The ongoing panchayat elections, however, are likely to give a different result when it comes to liquor sales in the State. Officials say restrictions in purchase from government-run liquor outlets will put a brake on the unethical practice this time around. 

AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) managing director D Vasudeva Reddy said the sale volume in the State is expected to decrease by Rs 200 crore in February due to closure of liquor shops, bars and restaurants located in rural areas where the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Elections to the panchayats across the State are scheduled in four phases. It is mandatory for the liquor outlets to remain shut near the panchayats where elections are to be held, for two days.  

According to the officials, 702 and 734 wine shops closed for the first and second phases, respectively. A similar number of shops are expected to remain shut for the remaining phases as well. Stating that the sale of liquor through the wine shops, bars and restaurants is more than Rs 2,000 crore per month, the APSBCL said such sales value is not expected in February as nearly 30 per cent of the wine shops will stay closed for two days.

“As the government runs the wine shops with focus on prohibition of liquor in a phased manner, there are stricter measures in place to check unethical practices during the elections. The outlets are run strictly adhering to the norms prescribed by the government,’’ he explained.  As per the existing excise policy in the State, no person can buy more than three bottles of liquor at a time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSBCL
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp