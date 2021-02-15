Power interruptions in Andhra Pradesh come down by 35 per cent in a year 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With concerted efforts in strengthening the existing 24x7 power supply infrastructure, the energy department has managed to bring down the power interruptions significantly by about 35 per cent from 3.91 lakh in 2019-20 to 2.54 lakh in 2020-21. The department is working to further strengthen the infrastructure to bring down the interruptions to as low as possible.

According to information available with the energy department, APEPDCL has seen the highest drop in the interruptions from 1.24 lakh to 28,663 in a year’s time, followed by APSPDCL from 1.28 lakh to 1 lakh and APCPDCL from 1.39 lakh to 1.26 lakh.

The officials said that government attached highest priority to 24x7 uninterrupted and reliable power supply. “The continuous measures taken by power utilities as per directions of State government have helped to reduce interruptions significantly. We see a significant improvement in power supply and consumer’s satisfaction in the State. The government wants to achieve 100 per cent excellence in uninterrupted power supply at international standards to every household in the State,” a senior APTRANSCO official said.

As part of this, the power utilities have laid special focus on strengthening of power infrastructure including upgrading of electricity substations, strengthening of distribution networks, especially in rural areas and providing of additional infrastructure for agriculture supply during day time. APTRANSCO has also developed and deployed the country’s first day-ahead Electricity Demand Forecasting model that would help to take the right decisions on electricity demand.

The department is also planning to develop four more day-ahead forecast models for wind energy, solar energy, market prices, Central Generating Stations surplus and frequency.