STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power interruptions in Andhra Pradesh come down by 35 per cent in a year 

The department is also planning to develop four more day-ahead forecast models for wind energy, solar energy, market prices, Central Generating Stations surplus and frequency. 

Published: 15th February 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Power

The department is working to further strengthen the infrastructure to bring down the interruptions to as low as possible. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With concerted efforts in strengthening the existing 24x7 power supply infrastructure, the energy department has managed to bring down the power interruptions significantly by about 35 per cent from 3.91 lakh in 2019-20 to 2.54 lakh in 2020-21. The department is working to further strengthen the infrastructure to bring down the interruptions to as low as possible.

According to information available with the energy department, APEPDCL has seen the highest drop in the interruptions from 1.24 lakh to 28,663 in a year’s time, followed by APSPDCL from 1.28 lakh to 1 lakh and APCPDCL from 1.39 lakh to 1.26 lakh. 

The officials said that government attached highest priority to 24x7 uninterrupted and reliable power supply. “The continuous measures taken by power utilities as per directions of State government have helped to reduce interruptions significantly. We see a significant improvement in power supply and consumer’s satisfaction in the State. The government wants to achieve 100 per cent excellence in uninterrupted power supply at international standards to every household in the State,” a senior APTRANSCO official said.

As part of this, the power utilities have laid special focus on strengthening of power infrastructure including upgrading of electricity substations, strengthening of distribution networks, especially in rural areas and providing of additional infrastructure for agriculture supply during day time. APTRANSCO has also developed and deployed the country’s first day-ahead Electricity Demand Forecasting model that would help to take the right decisions on electricity demand. 

The department is also planning to develop four more day-ahead forecast models for wind energy, solar energy, market prices, Central Generating Stations surplus and frequency. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Power APEPDCL APSPDCL APTRANSCO
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp