RTA to intensify vigil on private tourist bus operators in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With two major road accidents reported in the State — one at Araku ghat road and another at Veldurthi mandal in Kurnool district this week, the transport department has decided to intensify vigil on tourist bus operators and taxi operators.

As per the information provided by the RTA officials, around 300 tourist buses are registered with the transport department in the state. Based on the demand from the passengers, they will operate their services to various tourist spots across the State and the country. However, post-pandemic, there has been a huge demand from public for the tourist buses and maxi cabs to visit major tourist spots and temples.

Vijayawada-based Ravindra Tours and Travels owner V Ravindra told The New Indian Express that they are slowly recovering from the losses incurred during the pandemic. Asked whether the workload has increased on drivers, he maintained that there will be two drivers for regular services, but when it comes to tourist buses, a single driver will drop the passengers at their respective destinations.

Tourist bus drivers get at least three to four hours of rest when the passengers go for darshan at temples or visit tourist spots, he said. The package will be decided by the passengers themselves and all the pilgrimage centres or tourist spots will be covered accordingly, he explained.

He sought the government to construct parking bays and rest rooms on the major NH routes passing through the State for the benefit of drivers.Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that the department has observed at least 150 to 200 per cent demand for the maxi cabs from the public. Speaking about the two fatal road accidents reported in the State, he said that the accidents took place due to the negligence of drivers.

“We have decided to convene a meeting with the tourist bus and maxi cab operators in the district and issue a set of guidelines to them for ferrying the passengers,” the DTC said. The motor vehicle inspectors will conduct a special drive to check the vehicle fitness certificates and other documents. In case of any violations, cases will be registered against them under Section 91 of the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.