SEC happy with peaceful conduct of phase 2 polls in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of the second phase of panchayat elections in the State, barring a few incidents. In a press release, he said voters have shown overwhelming enthusiasm and exercised their franchise freely, reposing faith in the democratic process.

He said elections for nearly 50 per cent of gram panchayats in the State have been completed and lauded the coordinated efforts by district collectors and SPs for successful and peaceful conduct of the panchayat elections in the first two phases.

Officials have made arrangements for panchayat elections akin to general and assembly elections, Nimmagadda said and assured that there will be strict vigilance and monitoring in the problematic villages during the third phase of elections scheduled to be held on February 17.

The State government has made elaborate security arrangements for peaceful and smooth conduct of the panchayat elections, the election commissioner said and called upon the people to exercise their right to vote freely without any fear.