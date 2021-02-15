Six arrested for attacking TDP leader Pattabhi Ram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, Patamata police reportedly arrested six persons late Saturday night for allegedly attacking TDP official spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram near his residence at Guru Nanak Colony here on February 2.

The six accused were identified as Sravanam Anand, Addanki Venkatesh, Piridi Bhagyaraju, Potnuri Bhaskara Rao, Venkata Satyanarayana and Dharmavarapu Tulasi Ram—all residents of Gunadala.

​They allegedly attacked Pattabhi as per the instructions of their common friend Aditya alias Nani. The police have launched a manhunt to find the whereabouts of Aditya.

“The six persons have confessed that they attacked Pattabhi as per Aditya’s instructions. A total of 10 persons were invovled in the incident and they didn’t even know whom they were attacking. Aditya gave Pattabhi’s car number to the accused and told them to attack his car. We also suspect his role in the earlier incident since they targeted Pattabhi in a similar manner,” a senior police official said.