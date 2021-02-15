STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Somu Veerraju may raise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue with Amit Shah

Issues related to Tirupati parliamentary by-election may also come up during talks with the party’s central leadership as the BJP-Jana Sena alliance is yet to decide on the candidate. 

Published: 15th February 2021 08:17 AM

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from the BJP state unit headed by its chief Somu Veerraju and co-incharge Sunil Deodhar is likely to leave for New Delhi on Monday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda to apprise him on various issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh.

Besides informing him about the people’s sentiment against disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the party leaders are also likely to submit a representation on the recent attacks on temples and the alleged inaction by the state government among other issues.

The delegation may also meet Union steel minister to submit a memorandum on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, the move that is being opposed by all political parties and civic organisations. The BJP state unit had earlier made a commitment that it would ‘fight’ for the steel plant.

The party leaders are also likely to finalise the schedule of Union home minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit to Tirupati on March 3 and 4.

Issues related to Tirupati parliamentary by-election may also come up during talks with the party’s central leadership as the BJP-Jana Sena alliance is yet to decide on the candidate. 

