18 smart layouts to be developed in 12 towns across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken steps for realising the dream of every middle-class family living in cities and towns to own an affordable house of their own. It was decided to develop 18 smart layouts in 12 towns across Andhra Pradesh in the first phase.During a review meeting on urban housing and solid waste management chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, proposals were made for constructing ring roads in every city and town in the State, with smart town layouts abutting the ring roads.

The smart town layouts will be developed in an area anywhere between 25 acres to 200 acres depending on the population of the respective cities and towns. The development of layouts will be completed in 18 months. Further, it was observed that smart town layouts will be mutually beneficial to those giving lands for the ring roads.

In earlier review meetings, the Chief Minister had mooted the idea of smart town layouts in urban areas across the State on a non-profit basis, so as to help the middle-class families realise their dream of affordable housing. On Monday, officials submitted the proposals for the basic infrastructure to be developed in these smart town layouts. The Chief Minister suggested certain changes in the proposals.

He was informed by the officials about such programmes being implemented in other states. The Chief Minister said the distribution of affordable plots with clear title should be a continuous process and directed the officials to plan for providing the plots to the eligible beneficiaries, whenever they apply.

Officials were asked to create a land bank for the purpose. The meeting also discussed the pros and cons of various such programmes under implementation, how to procure the needed land, what infrastructure needs to be provided and related issues.

100-day cleaning plan

Reviewing the solid waste management, the Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to prepare a 100-day action plan for keeping the State clean. The programme named as Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) will rope in NGOs and people at large. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 3,825 garbage collection vehicles, new auto tippers and 6,000 plus garbage bins are being arranged.

The Chief Minister asked officials to start a municipal waste management system and biomining. He asked them to ensure there is a change in cleanliness levels in towns and cities after implementation of the programme. Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Solid Waste Management Task Force chairman Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, were present.