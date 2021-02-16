‘31,000 got 1st vaccine shot’
NELLORE: Over 31,000 health and frontline workers were given the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Krishna district and 10,000 more are awaiting their turn for the inoculation, said district collector A Md Imtiaz. In a video conference with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Monday, he said a deputy collector has been appointed as the nodal officer for monitoring of the vaccination procedure.