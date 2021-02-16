STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

36 couples tie the knot at ‘Odia village’ in Andhra Pradesh

Thirty-six couples got married at Nuvvalarevu village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Monday.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

The mass marriage held in Nuvvalarevu village in Srikakulam after three years.

The mass marriage held in Nuvvalarevu village in Srikakulam after three years.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Thirty-six couples got married at Nuvvalarevu village of Vajrapukotturu mandal in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Monday. The Odia-speaking villagers continue the centuries-old tradition of mass weddings. After three years, heads of Nuvvalarevu performed mass weddings in the village on Monday. The villagers had to postpone their plan to perform mass marriages last year due to the threat of Covid-19. 

There are about 10,000 people in the village and 99 per cent of them belong to the same fishermen community. Their forefathers had migrated to the seacoast area of Andhra Pradesh near Palasa from Odisha about 400 years ago. As they were the only Odia-speaking fishermen who lived in AP initially, they had to select life partners within the village. The tradition continues in the village even now. 

The mass marriage held in Nuvvalarevu village
in Srikakulam after three years 

“Even the present generation of youths do not prefer partners from outside the village.  The tradition continues for the past nine generations in the village,” said village head Behara Madhusudhana Rao.

He told TNIE that they had performed 136 marriages last time in 2018. As the tradition continues for the past nine generations, almost all the villagers have become close relatives like one combined family. Following the tradition of the village, parents-in-law should take care of the new couple for three years. They should provide money, essential commodities and hospital expenses to the new couple for three years. 

He said that the village heads will fix the muhurtas for the mass marriage after discussing with parents of the young couple. “We fixed the muhurtam at 2:50 am and the mass marriage was held in a grand note,” he explained. Behara Nanda, who got married to Bainapalli Janaki, told TNIE that the elders of the family had selected the bride from the village. He said that he tied the holy knot along with other 35 couples in the village. The bride in turn tied the holy knot to him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Andhra Pradesh married
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp