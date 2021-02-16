STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh High Court clears ‘SEC hurdle’ for door delivery of ration

The operators of MDUs have purchased the vehicles by obtaining bank loans and they need to repay the debt.

Published: 16th February 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 08:19 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The  Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday cleared the hurdle for distribution of rice at the doorstep of ration card holders across the State. Suspending the order of the State Election Commission (SEC) to stop door delivery of ration through mobile dispensing units (MDUs) in rural areas till the time colours on the vehicles are changed as they resemble a particular party, the High Court gave interim orders directing the SEC not to obstruct the distribution till March 15. Justice DVSS Somayajulu said that the State government has a good intention of providing rice and essential commodities to the poor people through door delivery.

The wellbeing of people is the supreme law and keeping it in view, the court is issuing the interim orders allowing the government to deliver ration at the doorstep of beneficiaries through MDUs, he said. Justice Somayajulu observed that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, door delivery of ration to beneficiaries will ensure that there will be no gathering of people at fair price shops. He further pointed out that the scheme is already being implemented in urban areas of the State.

The operators of MDUs have purchased the vehicles by obtaining bank loans and they need to repay the debt. Changing the colours on MDUs involves a huge expenditure. It is not correct to stop door delivery of ration till the time colours on MDUs are changed, he said. On the objection raised by the SEC pertaining to photos of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy on MDUs, he cited the judgement of the Supreme Court in the State of Karnataka and Common Cause & others and also in another PIL, where the apex court did not impose any ban on using photos of political leaders and those in power in advertisements during elections. The scheme was launched much before the Model Code of Conduct for panchayat elections came into force, he said.

