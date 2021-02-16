STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP delegation meets Steel minister

Some of the alternatives we suggested were merger of VSP with either NMDC or SAIL.  As it is a policy decision, the minister said he will examine the issue.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of BJP leaders led by party state president Somu Veerraju met Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday and requested him to put the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on hold. Speaking to mediapersons, Somu Veerraju said Visakhapatnam Steel Plant came into being with long struggle by people of Andhra Pradesh with a sling ‘Visakha Ukku -Andhrula Hakku’. 

“We explained to the minister about the sentiment attached to the VSP and severe opposition against the disinvestment of the plant. For nearly 32 minutes, we explained the pros and cons of the decision and also suggested the alternatives that can be explored. The minister gave assurance that he will examine the issue,” Somu explained. 

He said that they will also meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party national general secretary JP Nadda and try to meet others to explain the circumstances in the state with regard to disinvestment in VSP.BJP senior leader Daggubati Purandeswari said they explained to the minister that there are several MSMEs dependent on RINL (Vizag Steel) and the decision will directly affect the livelihood of 17,500 direct employees and 14-15,000 contract employees. 

“We emphasised the need of protecting the interest of the employees and others dependent on the steel plant. Some of the alternatives we suggested were merger of VSP with either NMDC or SAIL.  As it is a policy decision, the minister said he will examine the issue. We are hoping for a positive response,” she said.  BJP MLC Madhav and others also spoke. 

