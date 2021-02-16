STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC appoints amicus curiae on Nani plea challenging SEC censure order 

Meanwhile, the court went through the videos of Nani’s press briefing, based on which the SEC gave orders refraining the minister from speaking to the media till February 21.

Published: 16th February 2021 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday appointed senior counsel P Sri Raghuram as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to advice it on the writ petition challenging the State Election Commission (SEC) order refraining Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) from speaking to the media. While hearing the petition filed by Kodali Nani, the court pointed out that three similar petitions were filed challenging the SEC orders within a week by ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kodali Nani and MLA Jogi Ramesh. Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the amicus curiae will advise it whether i) there was an excess freedom of expression and ii) the issue was made ‘mountain out of a molehill.’

Meanwhile, the court went through the videos of Nani’s press briefing, based on which the SEC gave orders refraining the minister from speaking to the media till February 21. SEC counsel N Aswini Kumar produced newspaper clippings of the minister’s press briefing. He informed the court that though comments were made targeting the SEC before the elections, they did not take a serious view of them. The SEC was of the view that such remarks should be stopped when the elections are underway.

Arguing on behalf of Nani, senior counsel VRN Prasanth said the video clippings were of the briefings held before the release of the election notification. The court asked the SEC as to why it failed to produce the video clippings of the minister’s press briefings after the election notification was issued and posted the matter for further hearing to February 17.

Meanwhile, the SEC filed a petition in the court stating that YSRC MLA Jogi Ramesh went against the court directions not to speak to candidates or the electorate directly. SEC counsel Aswini Kumar said it amounts to contempt of court. Earlier, the SEC directed Ramesh to refrain from speaking to the media, an order set aside by the court. The court also extended its orders giving relief to Jogi Ramesh till February 21.

Unanimous elections
Out of the 3,221 Sarpanch posts notified for election under the third phase to be held on Monday, 579 sarpanches were elected unanimously. Elections will be held for 2,640 Sarpanch posts. 11,732 ward members were elected unanimously and  polling will be held in 19,607 wards. 

